Rede Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $254.81. The company had a trading volume of 188,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $254.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.38.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

