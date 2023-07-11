Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,368,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,562 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.85. 26,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,161. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.