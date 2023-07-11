Rede Wealth LLC Sells 12,451 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Rede Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $24,351,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 195,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. 31,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $48.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

