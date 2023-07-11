Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average of $211.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

