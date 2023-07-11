Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 352.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 0.5% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,104,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. 423,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,686. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

