Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.91. 382,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

