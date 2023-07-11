Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Has $9.11 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.2% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 633,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $366.10. 9,872,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,540,480. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.35.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.