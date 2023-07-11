Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

GUT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. 19,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,691. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

