Reviewing AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

AngioDynamics and Minerva Surgical are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of AngioDynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AngioDynamics and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

AngioDynamics presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.48%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.25%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AngioDynamics and Minerva Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $316.22 million 1.19 -$26.55 million ($0.94) -10.23 Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.88 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.27

AngioDynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Surgical. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -11.13% -0.71% -0.52% Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62%

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Minerva Surgical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics



AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides endovascular therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies that are used primarily to deliver short-term drug therapies, such as chemotherapeutic agents and antibiotics, into the central venous system under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Minerva Surgical



Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

