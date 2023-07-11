Reviewing China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of China Liberal Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A American Public Education -20.97% -5.01% -2.44%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 2 1 0 2.33

American Public Education has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.31%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $11.60 million 4.09 -$1.69 million N/A N/A American Public Education $606.33 million 0.14 -$114.99 million ($6.75) -0.69

China Liberal Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Public Education.

Summary

China Liberal Education beats American Public Education on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration. It also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, and an associate degree in nursing. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

