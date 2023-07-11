Reviewing Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) & Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flutter Entertainment and Hitachi Construction Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $15,916.57, indicating a potential upside of 16,153.01%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Hitachi Construction Machinery.

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $9.52 billion 3.63 -$373.54 million N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.47 billion N/A $519.41 million $4.93 11.37

Hitachi Construction Machinery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flutter Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery 5.54% 9.90% 4.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Flutter Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats Hitachi Construction Machinery on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services. In addition, the company operates HRTV, a horseracing television network. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, and sisal.com websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, FOX Bet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, compaction equipment, hydraulic excavators, and rigid dump trucks. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status and alarms by sending monthly operational reports, as well as notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of dump truck for optimizing vehicle operations; and autonomous haulage system for autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts and services; used equipment under the PREMIUM USED brand; machinery rental services under the PREMIUM RENTAL and REC brand names; and parts remanufacturing services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

