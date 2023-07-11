Reviewing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and Vimeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $4.65 billion 1.26 $15.55 million $0.06 260.00 Vimeo $433.03 million 1.63 -$79.59 million ($0.32) -13.28

Profitability

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Kanzhun and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 3.52% 1.39% 1.10% Vimeo -12.55% -15.35% -8.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kanzhun and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vimeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kanzhun presently has a consensus target price of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 53.21%. Vimeo has a consensus target price of $6.06, indicating a potential upside of 42.65%. Given Kanzhun’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Vimeo.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Vimeo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, agencies, schools, and nonprofits. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

