RFP Financial Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,513,000 after purchasing an additional 141,976 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 546,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,794. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

