RFP Financial Group LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 654.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 0.5 %

LAC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

(Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

