RFP Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RFP Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 11,664,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,790,199. The stock has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.