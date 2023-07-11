RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 12,109 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 0.8% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Southern by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Southern by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 104,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,528,821. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $70.01. 450,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,686. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

