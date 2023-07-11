RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,150,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,986 shares of company stock valued at $174,575,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,788,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,897. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

