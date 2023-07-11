RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,029. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.16.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.