Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Riley Exploration Permian has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $14.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

REPX traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 96,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,385. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $730.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. Equities analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,330.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 190,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,463.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $69,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,129.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 3,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $105,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 190,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,463.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,323 shares of company stock worth $888,458. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.