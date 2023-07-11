Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,756.06

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $855,231.45 and $10,756.06 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019476 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,603.54 or 1.00012739 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00167199 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,458.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.