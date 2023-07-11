Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.75

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 1053028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.