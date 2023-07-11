Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 156 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.24. The stock has a market cap of $213.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

