Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,733 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

