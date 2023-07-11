Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

HTRB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,622. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

