Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 5,696 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 113,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 184,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.4456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

