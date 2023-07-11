Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.92) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unite Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,105.83 ($14.23).

Shares of LON:UTG traded up GBX 19.05 ($0.25) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 876.05 ($11.27). The company had a trading volume of 503,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,666. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,030.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 902.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 937.59. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,209 ($15.55).

In other Unite Group news, insider Richard Smith sold 38 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.43), for a total value of £308.18 ($396.47). 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It provides homes to 74,000 students across 172 properties in 25 major university cities and towns.

