Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RUTH. Stephens lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Up 0.0 %

RUTH opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

