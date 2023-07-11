Safe (SAFE) Price Up 55.6% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00017430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $110.86 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 55.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00218201 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00050633 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030216 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.15934717 USD and is up 21.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

