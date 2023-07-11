Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,154,152.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,154,152.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 831,986 shares of company stock valued at $174,575,399. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,002,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,890. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.57 billion, a PE ratio of 579.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

