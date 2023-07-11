Salesforce Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 77,270 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 19% compared to the average volume of 64,975 call options.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,986 shares of company stock worth $174,575,399 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,401,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,689,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

