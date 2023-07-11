Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 839,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $41,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. 5,333,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,709,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.