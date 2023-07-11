Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,911.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. 180,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,101. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

