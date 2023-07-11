Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,217 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 4.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $52,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

