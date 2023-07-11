Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

