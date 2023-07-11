Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after purchasing an additional 305,365 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. 395,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,156. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

