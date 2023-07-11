Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Shares Gap Up to $65.42

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.42, but opened at $68.90. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 112,387 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

