Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT Lowered to $172.00 at Guggenheim

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $144.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 567.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

