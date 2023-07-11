Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.10

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 143671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

