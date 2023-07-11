Shoe Zone plc (SHOE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on August 16th

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shoe Zone Stock Up 2.8 %
SHOE opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.11) on Tuesday. Shoe Zone has a twelve month low of GBX 137 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.26 and a beta of 1.25.
Shoe Zone Company Profile
