Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Trimmed by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

