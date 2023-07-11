SingularityNET 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $19.37 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $275.52 million and $19.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,995,985 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,223,995,984.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22752888 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $17,999,773.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

