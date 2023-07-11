Slow Capital Inc. Acquires 5,016 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $108.64 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average is $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

