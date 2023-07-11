Slow Capital Inc. Buys 1,421 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,034 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.
ADBE opened at $496.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
