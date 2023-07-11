Slow Capital Inc. Buys 1,896 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 94,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $193.20 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

