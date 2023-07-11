Slow Capital Inc. Buys 736 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $107.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average is $125.91. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $188.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.