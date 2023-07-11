Slow Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Twilio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after acquiring an additional 707,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 709,838 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

