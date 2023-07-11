Slow Capital Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

ISRG stock opened at $342.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $344.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

