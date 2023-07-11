Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSP stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.24.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

