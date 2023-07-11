Slow Capital Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.3% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,317,000 after acquiring an additional 507,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,809 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,235,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,661 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

