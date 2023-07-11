Slow Capital Inc. Sells 199 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IXP opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.